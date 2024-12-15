Saint Mary Crucified of the Rose It is celebrated today, Sunday, December 15, 2024 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Saint Mary Crucified of the Rose, a 19th century nun, dedicated her life to caring for the sick and decided to allocate all her assets to help those most in need. She founded the Community of the Servants of Charity, which was officially recognized by Pope Pius IX.

On this Sunday, December 15, 2024, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Urbicio, Maximino, Valeriano, Cristiana. Although today it is known for Saint Mary Crucified of the Rose and with which the Catholic religion pays tribute to people in Spain. Below you will find a list of the saints or saints that correspond to today, Sunday, December 15, 2024, according to our Hispanic tradition and the dates of celebration of Christian festivities, all of them related to events in the life of Jesus and the history of the church.





Why do we celebrate saint's day of each person? This tradition comes from the Catholic Church and commemorates the life of a relevant person within the Catholic religion who dedicated/gave his life to bring the Christian faith to people who needed it. He Roman Martyrology lists the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a kind of catalog that the Vatican updates by replacing new saints after canonization. What saints are celebrated today, December 15? In the Catholic Church the number of saints, due to its great history, is very high, which is why several name days are celebrated on the same day. Today, December 15, people named Urbicio, Maximino, Valeriano, Cristiana celebrate their saint.

Maximin

Valerian

