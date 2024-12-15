The impressive Sierra de Guadarrama It is one of the best places in all of Spain to do hiking trails, and this enclave between Castilla y Léon and the community of Madrid has spectacular natural environments that are perfect for lovers of trekking. But in addition, this natural park also hides secrets as majestic as the Barondillo Yew (or Yew of the Valhondillo stream).

This tree is not just any specimen, and it is the oldest of the Sierra de Guadarrama and one of the few ancient ones in Spain. It is estimated that it has almost two millennia, between 1,500 and 2,000 years old, which, together with its 15 meters in height and three in diameter, have allowed it to enter the category of Singular Trees of the Community of Madrid. In addition, to get to it you can complete a magnificent hiking route that runs through beautiful places.

The hiking route to the Tejo de Barondillo

Barondillo yew, in the Sierra de Guadarrama (Madrid) Wikimedia Commons

The point of origin of this route 14 kilometers It is the recreational area of ​​La Isla, located at kilometer 32 of the M-604 highway, and after crossing a bridge over the Angostura stream, We will enter a path surrounded by a lot of vegetation, among which the imposing pine trees that grow in this area of ​​the Sierra de Guadarrama stand out above all. The first stop on the itinerary is Pradillo Dam, where you can rest for a few minutes watching the water fall over the dam.

Always with the stream as a companion, the itinerary of this route culminates in the magnificent Tejo de Barondillo, a authentic arboreal gem that cannot be found anywhere else in Spain. After contemplating such a wonder, it is time to return to the same place to the recreational area, crossing bridges and while the path is enlivened by the sound of the stream’s waters. It takes time to complete about four or five hours, so it is perfect to spend a day in nature.





If you want to spend a day away from the hustle and bustle of Madrid and enter one of the most impressive places near the capital of Spain, you just have to take the A-6 (Northwest Highway) to Collado Villalba and then face the M-601 to the Port of Navacerrada. There you have to take the M-604 (also called SG-615 as it passes through the province of Segovia), which will leave you in the recreational area. The journey lasts an hour.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.