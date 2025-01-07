The Christian Saints celebrate today, Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the Saint of Saint Aldericamong others.

Saint Alderic, originally from a noble family, received his education at the court of Charlemagne and served his son, Louis the Pious. At the age of 21, he decided to become a priest and retired to Metz, dedicating himself to the administration of monasteries as part of a canonical order. Afterwards, he returned to court, where he played the roles of chaplain and confessor. In 832, he was appointed bishop of Le Mans, using his fortune to help those in need and improve religious infrastructure and public services. After the civil wars that followed the death of Emperor Louis, he swore allegiance to Charles the Bald, which led to his exile. Refugee in Rome, he was welcomed by Pope Gregory IV, dying on January 7, 856.

On this Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Alderico, Canuto Lavard, Ciro, Crispino Obispo, José Tuán, Polieucto de Melitene, Raimundo de Peñafort, Tilón, Valentín de Passau, Valentiniano… Although today is known for Saint Alderic and with which the Christian religion pays tribute to people in Spain.

The day of the saints’ festival has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? Catholicism has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those important Christians who, in addition, suffered persecution by those who repudiated the Catholic faith.









The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. It is a book that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that occur each year.

From ABC we put at your disposal the entire list of saints that are celebrated today on the occasion of this tradition that is so deeply rooted in the Catholic Church and that makes the saints list so extensive.

Saints of today January 7

The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Saint Alderic but we also celebrate the onomastics of:

Alderico

Canute Lavard

Cyrus

Crispino Bishop

Jose Tuan

Melitene polyeect

Raimundo de Peñafort

Tilon

Valentine of Passau

Valentinian.

© Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)