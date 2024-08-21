Chihuahua.- Employees outside the Federal Courts of Justice on Mirador Avenue are preparing for an indefinite number of days of sit-in protests as part of the strike in the Judicial Branch.

Several of them are installed in the park outside the building, where the first shift will be there until 5 pm and will be replaced by a second group starting tomorrow.

The staff has organised the protest by area, to ensure that they have a presence during the days that the strike lasts.