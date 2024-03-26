He March 26ththe Catholic Church celebrates Saint Braulio of Zaragozaa holy from the 7th century known to be bishop of Zaragoza and for his friendship with Saint Isidore of Seville.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on March 26?

Saint Braulio born in Saragossa, Spain, around the year 590. He came from a noble family and received a distinguished education. He became a deacon and then bishop of Zaragoza in 631. He was an important religious and cultural leader in Visigothic Spain.

Saint Braulio He was known for his great scholarship and his interest in the arts and sciences. He maintained an extensive correspondence with various ecclesiastical leaders and wrote numerous theological and biographical works.

He is especially known for his “Life of San Millán de la Cogolla“and for being the biographer of Saint Isidore of Seville.

Where is the largest celebration held in honor of San Braulio de Zaragoza?

The largest celebration in honor of Saint Braulio of Zaragoza can take place in SaragossaSpain, where he exercised his episcopal ministry and where his tomb is located in the Basilica del Pilar.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of San Braulio de Zaragoza?

In Mexico, the celebration in honor of Saint Braulio of Zaragoza It may be held in various churches and parishes dedicated to him in different parts of the country, although it is not as prominent as in Spain.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to San Braulio de Zaragoza?

“Oh Saint Braulio, wise bishop and faithful shepherd, pray for us so that we may follow your example of dedication to the faith and the service of others. Amen.”