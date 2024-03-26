The Chinita de la Salsa He was returning from a presentation with his partner and manager, César Vásquez, when his vehicle was intercepted by the alleged hitmen in front of the Naranjal station of the Metropolitano. The singer assured that she was not extorted by criminals and explained that she attended the wake of her late partner with the bullets still in her body.

What happened to Chinita de la Salsa?

In Independencia, located north of Metropolitan Lima, a violent incident occurred when a group of criminals attacked a red vehicle in which he was Vanessa Soto (23), known as the Chinita de la Salsa. During the attack, they shot at the occupants, which resulted in the death of an agent of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), who was also the singer's romantic partner.

The initial investigations are supported by recordings from a security camera near the Naranjal Station, where the homicide was perpetrated at 2:38 am, last Friday, March 22, 2024. The victim was identified as César Ignacio Flores, third-class non-commissioned officer of the PNP.

Did La Chinita de la Salsa attend the wake of her boyfriend César Vásquez?

During statements for El Dominical of Panamericana Televisión, Vanessa Soto ruled out that she and her partner have been extorted: “It wasn't extortion, it was a surprise. We have been calm, working. We were leaving a show. “We did not receive threats or quotas, all of that is a lie.”

Along these lines, he revealed that he attended the wake of Cesar Vasquez with the bullets still inside his body: “I'm still bad. I left the hospital because I had to come see him, I had to say goodbye to him. They haven't operated on me yet, I'm on bullets. Tomorrow, in the afternoon, I am going to go to the hospital, after burying him,” he said last Sunday.

Vanesa Soto, the Chinita of salsa, says goodbye to her partner by singing at his wake. Photo: composition LR/TikTok/Instagram/Chinita de la Salsa

What to do in the event of a criminal attack and how to report it in Peru?

If you face a criminal attack in Peru, it is crucial to stay calm and follow these steps:

during the attack

Prioritize your security: Do not resist if they threaten you with weapons, since your life is the most important thing.

Do not resist if they threaten you with weapons, since your life is the most important thing. See details: Try to memorize physical characteristics, clothing and any other details of the criminal, as well as the vehicle used, if applicable.

Try to memorize physical characteristics, clothing and any other details of the criminal, as well as the vehicle used, if applicable. Seek help:Once you are safe, ask nearby people for help or find a safe place.

After the attack

Report the incident: Call the National Police of Peru (PNP) at the emergency number 105 or go to the nearest police station to report the incident.

Call the National Police of Peru (PNP) at the emergency number 105 or go to the nearest police station to report the incident. Provide details: Share all the information you remember about the attack and the criminals with the authorities.

Share all the information you remember about the attack and the criminals with the authorities. Medical attention: If you were injured, seek medical attention immediately.

If you were injured, seek medical attention immediately. Legal assistance: Consider seeking legal advice to know your rights and the process to follow.

Consider seeking legal advice to know your rights and the process to follow. Identity protection:If documents or cards were stolen, contact the corresponding entities to report the theft and avoid fraudulent use.

Prevention

Avoid dangerous or low-traffic areas, especially at night.

Keep your valuables out of sight and do not display large amounts of money in public.

Be alert to your surroundings and be wary of suspicious attitudes.

Remember that prevention and prudence are key to avoiding risky situations.

