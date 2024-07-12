Fedez he is back in the hospital. Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the famous rapper underwent a gastroscopy at the Policlinico in Milan due to internal blood loss. The singer also published a photo of himself on a bed in the emergency room on via Francesco Sforza, accompanied by the ironic comment:

“I’m like DJ Khaled when he says ‘another one’ but with internal bleeding.”

Fedez clarifies his health conditions with a story on Instagram

To this he added the lyrics of a song he wrote the night before: “You’re wrong if you think I never loved/I would have killed for you but you stopped me/The holes in my stomach that I made/For all the crap that I accumulated.” Probably a reference to the end of his marriage to Chiara Ferragni.

The same Fedez shared the news through a story on social media, thanking the doctors and nurses at the Policlinico for finding and stopping the bleeding before it was too late.

The news of Fedez’s hospitalization comes a few weeks after another illness that forced him, at the end of May, to suspend the recording of an episode of Alessandro Cattelan’s new show. The rapper’s health, in fact, is delicate. Fedez must take medication daily and follow a strict diet to avoid digestion problems and stomach pain.

Last September, Fedez was hospitalized for about ten days at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan and operated for an internal hemorrhage caused by two ulcers. Currently, the rapper should spend the night at the Policlinico and could be discharged as early as Friday.

Fedez, with a long message on his Instagram stories, reassured fans about his health conditions and clarified that the operation he underwent to remove the tumor makes him subject to this blood loss. Smiling, he declares that the rumors that are circulating online are ridiculous:

Hello everyone, good morning. I am making this video to clarify my health status since I am reading articles online based on I don’t know what, they even talk about my alcohol or drug abuse, and that is absolutely not the case. I was hospitalized for yet another internal hemorrhage due to the fact that where they operated on me to remove the tumor, and in the place where they sewed up my organs I am more fragile in having ulcers, hemorrhages and bleeding. Fortunately compared to the hemorrhage I had the other time it was a minor bleeding, and nothing, that’s all. Thank you all so much for the messages that are truly comforting in a difficult period from many points of view, so thank you so much. I hope they discharge me today.

The community of fans and colleagues from the music world are rallying around Fedez in this difficult moment, wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping for reassuring news in the next few hours.

