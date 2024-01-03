In recent months, there has been a high rate of migration, a decision that forces boys, girls, adolescents and adults to immerse themselves in the Darién jungle and in the so-called “VIP route”, which is done from the Island of Saint Andrew.These events have caused kidnappings, accidents and deaths of those who risk their lives to achieve “the American dream.”

In fact, On January 1st, a Venezuelan family welcomed 2024 with the loss of their 5-month-old baby.who died around 5:00 p.m. after falling from his mother's arms while trying to board a moving train in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico, according to the media NTN 24.

According to what was reported by the authorities of the region, Lourdes Guadalupe Centeno, mother of the minor, and Alberto Portillo were trying to get on the train with Emma Dayana to get to the United States.

When getting on the train, the girl slipped from her mother's arms, falling onto the train tracks, an event that caused her death, as reported by the State and Municipal Traffic Police, who upon arriving at the scene found the minor without Vital signs.

Likewise, Lourdes Guadalupe explained that “Both she and her partner tried to ensure that the baby did not hit herself at the time of the fall and made an effort to save her.“, according to the aforementioned medium.

Finally, the couple of Venezuelan nationality was transferred to a medical center after the unfortunate event, in order to receive the required care.

