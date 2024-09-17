Investigations continue into the death of 9-year-old Gioele Putzu. Investigators are examining the position of those responsible for the sports facility

To decree the death of the little one Joel Putzucrushed last Saturday by the collapse of a soccer goal in the sports field of the San Nicola neighborhood, in Ozieri, suffered a heart injury.

A CT scan and some tests performed today at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the cause of death.

Following the tests ordered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Gioele’s little body carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Sassari, it emerged that the collapse of the football goal posts caused the little boy to suffer from abdominal crushing trauma. A trauma that caused him a fatal heart injury.

Gioele’s body was handed over to the family who have arranged for his funeral to be held tomorrow at 3.30 pm, in the church of Saint Ignatius of Laconi to Olbiawhere Gioele lived with his family.

Meanwhile, the investigations into the death of the little boy by the Sassari Prosecutor’s Office continue. Investigations entrusted to the Carabinieri of the Ozieri Company. No names have yet appeared in the register of suspects. However, investigators are concentrating their operations in particular on the positions of those responsible for the custody and security of the incriminated sports facility.

According to some witnesses, on Saturday afternoon, even though there were no games or training scheduled, the gates of the facility were open and accessible to anyone. The soccer goals were not fixed properly, representing a serious risk for those who entered them.

This particular aspect of the tragic event certainly raises many questions about the adequacy of the security measures provided for in sports centers, especially in reference to access by minors. It would certainly be appropriate for local authorities to carefully and scrupulously review the security procedures, in order to prevent similar tragic events in the future.