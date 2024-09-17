During a reconnaissance public of the Coast Guard shocking new details emerged on Monday about the submarine tragedy Titan. It has now been 15 months since the small submarine descended 12,500 feet into the Atlantic to visit the wreck of the Titanic, but along the way the Titan It suddenly imploded, killing all five crew members on board.

After more than a yearthe Coast Guard has revealed the first image of the wreck, showing a screenshot of a video recorded by a remote-controlled underwater drone. The scene is chillingwith the tail cone of the Titan and other debris found on June 22ndfour days after the submarine disappeared and one day before it was officially declared lost.

This image is a macabre reminder of the danger the crew was in, a risk compounded, at least in part, by from repeated negligence of the former CEO of OceanGateStockton Rush. Rush, ironically, was among the passengers who lost their lives when the submarine imploded.

A structure that could not last

During the patrol, as reported by the New York Timesworrying details about the problems have emerged. In 2021, the Coast Guard American had detected as many as 70 equipment related problemswhich was joined by another 48 in 2022. Among the most shocking discoveries was the fact that less than a month before the disaster, the Titan had been found partially sunk during a test.

Not only that: a few days before the fatal accident, on another mission, the passengers on board had been hurled against the walls of the submarine during the emergence. Many experts have reported numerous design flaws, some of which could to be have been implemented by OceanGate as cost saving measures. Among them, the unusual shape of the submarine, similar to a pill, which replaced the industry standard sphere.

Rush he even boasted of having used expired carbon fiber purchased by Boeing, a move that many experts criticized. Carbon fiber tends to weaken over time, making it unsuitable for the extreme depths at which the Titan operated.

What do we really know about Titan?

We still don’t know exactly what he has caused the hull implosion, but Monday’s hearing was just the beginning of two weeks of public proceedings. There are still many more to come disturbing detailsand maybe we’ll find out finally the whole truth about what is happened.