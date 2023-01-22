The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 22 January

Tonight, Sunday 22 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the third episode of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes it is Luisa Ranieri who plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, at the head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. Directed by Luca Miniero on a screenplay written by Daniela Gambaro, Massimo Reale, Vanessa Picciarelli and Chiara Laudani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During today’s episode, Deputy Commissioner Lobosco will continue to investigate his father’s death, finding himself ever closer to finding out how things really went and ready to grasp a truth he never knew with his hands. But, sadly, her attention will be diverted from another case to which she will have to give all her attention.

The case on which Lolita will have to work concerns the sudden and mysterious death of a rather well-known professor in Bari, because she is a teacher of an exclusive high school in the city. The woman was found dead during a wedding reception for a colleague of hers. The assistant commissioner’s team, therefore, immediately sets out on the trail of the alleged murderer, but when the case seems close to resolution, a fact occurs that brings down the progress made in days of investigation. A boy, a high school student where the victim taught, suddenly disappears. Lobosco is convinced that there is a link between the two events and, therefore, she is forced to follow a new lead that could lead her to discover a completely unexpected truth about the death of the teacher and, consequently, about the boy’s disappearance.

The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2, but what is the complete cast of the fiction? Filippo Scicchitano, Giovanni Ludeno, Jacopo Cullin, Bianca Nappi, Giulia Fiume, Ninni Bruschetta and Lunetta Savino (who plays Nunzia, Lolita’s mother) also return together with the protagonist Luisa Ranieri. In the cast there are also newcomers such as Mario Squeglia, in the role of Angelo. But let’s see together the complete cast:

Luisa Ranieri as Lolita Lobosco

Filippo Scicchitano: Danilo Martini

Giovanni Ludeno: Antonio Forte

Jacopo CullinLello Esposito

Bianca Nappi: Marietta

Giulia Fiume: Carmela Lobosco

Camilla Diana: Catherine

Claudia Lerro as Portia

Donata Frisini: Saint

Francesco De Vuto: Prof. Introna

Aldo Ottobrino: Petresine

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lolita at 18 years old

Vincenzo De Michele: agent Scivittaro

Gian Piero Rotoli: Agent Dumbledore

Giovanni Trobetta: Calopresti agent

Maurizio Donadoni: Tryphon

Nunzia Schiano: Andreina

Ninni Bruschetta: Quaestor Jacovella

Mario Sgueglia: Angel

Lunetta Savino: Nunzia Lobosco

Streaming and TV

Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.