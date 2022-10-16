“In the background there is a place” has characters that have marked a before and after in the development of its history. The villains that have appeared in this Peruvian series have been some of the most mysterious and dark of the national TVas is now the ‘woman in black’, who is played by the actress dew slime.

The talented interpreter has had other acting facets throughout her career. Find out here how her training abroad was and what other roles has he developed.

What other roles has Rocío Limo played?

In addition to writing books in her role as a playwright, Rocío Limo’s artistic career has also been active in the role as an actress, because before her role in “Al fondo hay lugar” she has participated in novels such as “Conversando con la luna”.

Similarly, his good staging has earned him to appear in the series “Woman, cases of real life”. However, Limo’s most important roles have been behind the spotlight, since she has been present in audiovisual projects such as “Errante aberrante”, “Objects” and “The writer’s house”.

It should be noted that this is her first role as a villain in a series, and, unlike Úrsula Bozo and her role as the ‘Shark Look’, Rocío Limo has been happy on her social networks for the reception her character has had .

What did Rocío Limo study?

Rocío Limo told a local media outlet that her professional studies began in Arangua, where she studied Dramaturgy, and later studied Film Screenplay at the Barcelona Film School. Likewise, the new antagonist of “Al Fondo hay lugar” said that she was trained as an actress in Madrid with Jorge Eines.