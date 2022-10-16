This Sunday morning (16.Oct.2022) a group of mothers held a march in support of the candidate for the Planalto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. The walk left Praça do Ciclista at 10 am and headed towards Masp (Museu de Arte de São Paulo). Traffic on the avenue is stopped on Sundays so that pedestrians can occupy the streets.

The event was supported by personalities linked to the left, such as the federal deputy Samia Bonfim (Psol), artist Fernanda Takai and sociologist and teacher Sabrina Fernandes.

According to the organizers of the event, the movement emerged in a WhatsApp group of mothers who already communicated about issues related to motherhood. However, the group’s theme changed to a concern with “threats to human rights from a possible 2nd term” by the current president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The group intends to carry out other similar acts in different neighborhoods and influence other cities to do the same. The objective would be to reach women who did not vote in the 1st round of elections.

O Power 360 has already shown that abstention in the 1st round was higher than that recorded 4 years ago, and that the rate rises when considering only the poorest female electorate. This is worrying data for the PT candidate, who is stronger in these demographic groups.

