Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have suffered a tough defeat against the city rival, Atlético de Madrid, until last Sunday they maintained a perfect pace at the start of the season, with 5 wins in the league and one more in the Champions League However, his style of play and the level of the squad generated many doubts, especially because several results had been achieved on the hour in an almost miraculous way, always with the presence of Jude Bellingham.
The fall against Simeone and his players makes it clear that the merengue team has many shortcomings in the group that had been hidden courtesy of the perfect sum of points, and now more than ever it is doubted if this Real Madrid has the strength to face you. to you the best teams on the planet. Thus, the board and the coaching staff know that in winter they could move for emergency reinforcements and one of the names that gains more value in the plans every day is Kubo.
At the beginning of the season the Japanese player was more than brilliant, at the beginning of the year, at least in the league, the player is only behind Morata, Lewandowski and Bellingham in the goal records of Spanish football. Since he arrived at Real Sociedad, the Anoeta star has evolved as a differential footballer and that is why within Real Madrid they do not rule out his return due to the lack of variants they have in attack, in addition, they have a favorable buyback option for only 30 million euros.
