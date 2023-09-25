The Government of Armenia announced this Monday, September 25, that 4,850 people fled the separatist region of Nagorno Karabakh and arrived in the country. A majority of the enclave’s 120,000 inhabitants are expected to leave that territory, after local forces surrendered to the Azerbaijani Army last week, following a 24-hour attack that left at least 200 dead. Nagorno Karabakh is located in the territory of Azerbaijan, but populated by a majority of ethnic Armenians, who resist the control of Baku, and declared themselves independent in 1991.

Nearly 5,000 Armenians have already fled Nagorno Karabakh this Monday, September 25, after the surrender of the separatist region’s troops to Azerbaijani forces. The displaced Armenians began to leave the territory on Sunday, from the Armenian border post of Kornidzor, local authorities confirmed.

“Until noon (local time) on September 25, 4,850 forcibly displaced persons had entered Armenia from Nagorno Karabakh”announced the Government of Armenia, in a press release.

For its part, Russian news agencies, a country that has peacekeepers deployed in the area, reported that at least 6,650 people have crossed into Armenia. from the region, self-proclaimed as the Republic of Artsakh since 1991.

The authorities of Nagorno Karabakh had announced that citizens who were evacuated by Azerbaijan’s military operation, which took place between September 19 and 20, could be transported to Armenia if they wished.

Some 30 buses were made available to transport them after Baku signaled it would let them pass, in coordination with Russian peacekeepers, who also transport them in their vehicles.

According to the information center of the self-proclaimed republic, any Armenian who wishes to leave the area will be able to do so. The Yerevan Government also indicated that it will provide accommodation for those who need it.

“The Government guarantees accommodation to all citizens who do not have housing,” said the Executive.

The mass exodus occurs after on September 20, the forces of Nagorno Karabakh surrendered to the Azerbaijan Army, after 24 hours of bombing, in a surprise operation that left at least 200 people dead.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a separatist region, recognized in the world as the territory of Azerbaijan, but with a majority Armenian population., which for more than a century has resisted Azerbaijani control. In 1991, the enclave declared its independence and has since been autonomously governed and has the political, economic and military support of Armenia.

Some 120,000 Armenians live in the enclave and a large number are expected to flee the territory.

Difficult situation for the displaced

In the city of Goris, 25 kilometers west of Kornidzor, displaced people arrived continuously during the night from Sunday to Monday and are expected to continue arriving throughout the day. A municipal theater was converted into a humanitarian center on Sunday, which welcomes and registers those who arrive.

Anabel Ghoulassian, 41, arrived at the humanitarian center by minibus with five of her seven children (the other two are in Yerevan with her husband). Next to her is a pile of belongings and clothes. She explained to AFP that they first sought protection at the Russian base at the airport in Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region, but that when they were expelled they lived in an abandoned building.

“They were horrible days, we sat next to each other. Rich or poor, all in the same place,” he told the agency.

Finally, he decided to leave for Armenia despite the possible danger.

“The situation was really terrible, so we called the head of our village administration and asked him if we could leave. He told us ‘yes, but if the Turks (the name the local population gives to the Azeris) massacre them, we will not be responsible'”.

Residents board a vehicle in central Stepanakert before leaving Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 25, 2023. REUTERS – DAVID GHAHRAMANYAN

Like Valentina, a 54-year-old woman who traveled with her grandchildren, many were left homeless due to the bombings. Some Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh also decided to burn their houses when they left, to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Azerbaijanis.

“Now the Turks are there, staying in the Titanic (a hotel built by a local businessman). They bombed the town, there were victims, my sister’s husband died. We were in shelters, in the basements of our houses and they took us to the airport the next day,” Valentina explained to AFP.

The woman will be accommodated in a hotel in Goris by the Armenian Government.

In the Nagorno Karabakh region, humanitarian aid began to arrive this weekend, but the situation remains very tense. Stepanakert, surrounded by Azerbaijani troops, is deprived of electricity and lacks food and medicine, an AFP correspondent reported.

Meeting between the presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived this Monday in Nakhichevan, an enclave between Armenia and Iran that is part of Azerbaijan, but does not have territorial continuity with the rest of the country, to inaugurate a new gas pipeline and meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

The two leaders are scheduled to address the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a demonstration of Turkish involvement, unlike Russia, which has supported Armenia and mediated in the conflict, but did not actively intervene in the Baku attack last week.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev welcomes Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at Nakhchivan airport, Azerbaijan September 25, 2023 via REUTERS – PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZE

Although Moscow rejected this Monday the interference of countries in the conflict, it also welcomed the attempts in favor of stability.

“The main thing is to help the situation be resolved and avoid, let’s say, attempts by certain third parties, without potential mediators, to establish their presence in the Caucasus in vain,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov in his briefing. press call on Monday.

The vice president of the Russian Presidency added that “if anyone can help reduce the level of tension, help integrate the Armenian population and Karabakh into a new reality, this can only be welcomed.”

On October 5, a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Aliev is scheduled in Spain. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will also participate.

With EFE and AFP