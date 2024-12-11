The Scandinavian or Nordic diet has become fashionable again just a few days before the end of 2024. The relevance of this way of eating is such that the World Health Organization (WHO), since several years, has included it in its nutritional recommendations due to its effectiveness in health care and prevention of chronic diseases.

Apparently, establishes a nutritious eating pattern that emphasizes locally grown food sources, seasonal, organic and sustainably grownwhile limiting processed foods, refined sugar, and red meat.

Characteristics

More specifically, this type of diet focuses mainly on reducing, to the greatest extent possible, the intake of carbohydrates and dairyto give priority to other food groups. The main basis of this diet is made up of four food groups: proteins, carbohydrates and two vegetablesplus a tablespoon of fat.

As if that were not enough, Fruits, seeds, seafood, lean meats, cheeses and eggs are consumed in moderation. The fiberyes indeed, taken in large quantities. All of this results in a great diet which includes, among other things, minerals, vitamins, good fats and phytonutrients.

Among the fundamental foods in the Scandinavian diet, It is worth pointing out the fruits (red fruits such as blackberries, strawberries and blueberries are prioritized), the vegetables (such as carrots, beets and broccoli), the legumes (such as beans, lentils, and chickpeas) and the fish (such as salmon, mackerel or cod)

Benefits

But these are not all its benefits. Below are the most notable ones:

It is not a restrictive diet . It is limited in quantities, but practically all foods can be consumed.

Lower consumption of fats and sugars. By reducing the intake of this type of food, you lose weight without making the 'great efforts' that diets usually entail.