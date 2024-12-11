Last week it was announced that David Broncano and LalaChus will be in charge of welcoming the new year on La 1. However, it was not until this Wednesday that RTVE officially confirmed it. That is why during tonight’s broadcast on The Revoltthe protagonists have addressed the topic and have qualified the criticism that the comedian has received regarding her physique.

“I ask for a round of applause for the presenter of TVE’s Campanadas, LalaChus,” the program’s host receives his collaborator. “I’m excited“continues the man from Jaen, to which she admits that she has cried regarding the task that awaits them on December 31.

After commenting and joking about whether Broncano is going to “arrive late” for the appointment, LalaChus wanted respond to the abuse that the comedian has received in relation to her body.

“People are too worried They say I’m going to fall from the balcony with my weight“, the young woman begins her argument. “Pretty,” a person from the audience shouts at her, and then all the attendees join in to chant her name.

“I’m perfect, thank you very much,” the comedian continues. “I’m going to be serious. Simply say that there is and will not be anyone in the world and in the universe who can take away a minimum of illusion and that I don’t deserve to be with this gentleman the Chimes”, LalaChus concluded with his response.