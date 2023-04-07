The territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo territory seems to be far from resolved. hToday the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled against Venezuela by rejecting the objection made by that country regarding the jurisdiction of the Court in the case.

Venezuela also denounced that the 1899 Award is invalid, so Guyana’s decision to stick to that mechanism to go to the ICJ should be rejected. “By 14 votes to one, the Court rejects the preliminary objection filed by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” reads the Court’s pronouncement.

Now the case continues to go to trial on the merits and it will be the Court that decides in this dispute, although he assured that the 1966 Geneva agreement will be taken, in which it is determined that the parties must reach an agreement. In addition, the Court also did not admit an appeal presented by Venezuela regarding its historical right to that territory.

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by Foreign Minister Iván Gil and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, assured that the country will evaluate its implications exhaustively and “will evaluate all options for the legitimate right to defense and reminds Guyana that Geneva is the only valid argument”.

However, Rodríguez applauded that the ICJ -although they do not recognize its jurisdiction in the case- recognized “the illegal and fraudulent conduct of the United Kingdom of Great Britain can be reviewed” after the 1899 award that demarcated borders despite the fact that “Guyana did not exist” .

This is the second time that the ICJ has ruled against Venezuela, dgiving Guyana arguments to advance on the possibility of taking over the territory.

The @CIJ_ICJ has just dismissed the preliminary question put forward by Venezuela, against the reckless lawsuit filed by Guyana, in the controversy over the Essequibo and that Venezuela, claimed, that the United Kingdom should be present in the lawsuit. #6Apr #MyMap — My Map of Venezuela includes our Essequibo (@AntroCanal) April 6, 2023

What possibilities does Venezuela have?

Although it is true that years ago Caracas made many mistakes regarding the defense of this territory, it is up to the defense team to focus on the substantive trial “not from the Award but from before the Treaty of Tordesillas and look for the papers of De Martens (Russian Foreign Ministry), among others. The State must really convene specialists on the subject, Academies, Organizations, Universities”, insists the organization My Map of Venezuela Includes Our Essequibo.

For its part, Guyana celebrated the decision and the president of that country, Irfaan Ali, said in statements to the media that his nation “continues to trust that the Court will confirm its long-standing international boundary with Venezuela.”

Ali stressed that the 1899 award is valid and that Venezuela had recognized it, so the Essequibo belongs to his country.

The facts

The dispute between the two countries remained at rest for many years, even during the presidential term of Hugo Chávez, Guyana and Venezuela maintained cordial relations.

However, in 2018 Guyana unilaterally went to the ICJ to “resolve” the dispute, despite the fact that Venezuela did not recognize the jurisdiction of the Court, which declared itself competent in 2020 to take the case.

Venezuela has insisted that only the 1966 Geneva Agreement is the instrument to resolve the dispute and not the ICJ.

“The Geneva Agreement is the only exhaustive bilateral norm in force, applicable to settle, through friendly negotiations, the territorial dispute. The foregoing new the judicial route, unable to reach the practical and satisfactory settlement that this Treaty imposes on both parties,” argued the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement released on December 18, 2020.

Venezuelans and Venezuelans will continue the tireless and firm fight to defend respect for the historic Geneva Agreement and the territoriality of our dignified nation. The truth is with us. The Essequibo is Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/GRzz8igFtz — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 6, 2023

“Oil Reasons”

Vice President Rodríguez, in a press conference this Thursday, argued that oil interests motivate Guyana to try to resolve the dispute through the Court since the Essequibo territory has mineral resources.

Rodríguez urged to resolve the difference under the Geneva agreement and insisted that “Venezuela has spared no efforts to defend the legitimate right” for which he called on Venezuelans to continue defending the territory.

Opponents speak out

“Chávez and Maduro are to blame for the risk of losing the Essequibo,” said opposition member María Corina Machado, who wrote on her Twitter account that “a serious, responsible government that responded to the interests of Venezuela would never have allowed came to this situation of real threat to our territorial integrity and National Sovereignty”.

On the merits of the controversy we have reason and justice on our side.

The Venezuelan State must assume the responsibility of summoning the most competent national and international jurists, to effectively defend the rights of Sovereignty that were given to us… — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) April 6, 2023

For her part, Delsa Solórzano, from the Encuentro Ciudadano party, said she urged “those who are litigating in the ICJ should be prepared to enter the substantive phase.

Territorial unity must be defended at all costs.”

Today ICJ rejected the exception raised by Venezuela in relation to the Essequibo in the lawsuit filed by Guyana. The ICJ goes to the bottom.

It is now up to the State to prepare the counter-memorial in which the Venezuelan experts would have to participate.

This is the second time that… pic.twitter.com/wwyliiG1rL — Delsa Solorzano (@delsasolorzano) April 6, 2023

Henrique Capriles warned that Venezuela would be close to “losing” the Essequibo territory. “Once again, the incompetence of those who have been in power for years, the so-called revolution, leaves our Venezuela in a weak position that puts the territory of our country and all the wealth that belongs to Venezuelans at risk.”

Once again, the incompetence of those who have been in power for years, the so-called revolution, leaves our Venezuela in a weak position that puts the territory of our country and all the wealth that belongs to Venezuelans at risk. — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) April 6, 2023

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

