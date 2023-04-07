United States | Online media: A billionaire has financed the luxury vacations of a Supreme Court judge

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas may have received more than half a million dollars in travel and gifts, according to the website ProPublica.

of the United States a supreme court judge Clarence Thomas has been going on luxury vacations financed by a Republican billionaire for years, says a non-profit investigative journalist ProPublica Online Media.

According to the story, Thomas has, among other things, been on a yacht adventure in New Zealand and on a private plane in Indonesia.

Thomas is the Supreme Court’s longest-serving justice and a staunch conservative.

ProPublica based on an investigation based on interviews, photographs and other documents, Thomas may have accepted more than half a million dollars in trips and other gifts through real estate From Harlan Crow. Over the past two decades, the two have visited together, for example, a men-only wilderness resort in California, as well as resorts in Texas and New York.

Crow told ProPublica in a statement in the statementthat her gifts to Thomas do not differ from the hospitality that she and her spouse also show to many of their other close friends, and that the men have never discussed the pending cases.

The New York Times called Thomas and Crow’s friendship “unusual and ethically sensitive” back in 2011.

In the story Crow is reported to have made more than $10 million in donations to Republican political groups, including half a million dollars to Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomasin for the conservative lobby group he founded. Ginni Thomas’s activities in politics have also attracted attention, as it has been reported that she participated in the ex-president Donald Trump’s to efforts to illegally overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1991.

Thomas was involved in overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that protected the right to abortion last year. He went further than other justices in insisting that the Supreme Court should reconsider its policies on same-sex marriage and birth control.

Fix the Court, a campaign group pushing to increase the transparency of the court, says in its announcement the news shows that the Supreme Court is the least accountable part of the country’s administration.