Every December 22, a great majority of Spaniards wake up with enthusiasm and hope to be the winners of the Gordo de Navidad. For this year 2020, marked by the pandemic, we will spend just over 66.6 euros on average in lottery tickets.

Recommendations when buying Christmas Lottery

exist a series of recommendations to avoid scares for the Extraordinary Draw:

– Buy tenths only on official pages of an authorized lottery administrationao on the website of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

– Save the electronic receipt of the tickets purchased, since it has the same legal validity as the tenth on paper and proves its ownership.

Recommendations when sharing Christmas Lottery

It is also very common share tenths between several people, whether they are family, friends, co-workers … In this case, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), has prepared a series of tips, since the lottery is a bearer document, and the prize is received by whoever has it in their possession:

– The depositary You must photocopy the tenth and give each participant a signed copy in which it is indicated that that person plays in that number, series, fraction and lottery a specified amount of money.

– It also can send a photo by email or WhatsApp, which can be used as evidence in case the data mentioned above appears.

– In case of loss or theft, necessary Report it to the National Police or Civil Guard of the place where the event occurred.

Recommendations in the case of having a prize-winning tenth

The graceful also has to follow a series of steps. It is advisable to identify the other participants to avoid possible problems with the Tax Agency. In case of not recognizing the rest of the winners, when distributing it, it may appear that the money is being donated, which would force the payment of the corresponding tax.

tax authorities retains 20% of the prize that exceeds the exempt minimum marked for this year, set at 40,000 euros. The money is not declared in personal income tax, but the income it generates is. Yes the amount is less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any point of sale of the lottery network. If it exceeds that figure, you have to go to collaborating banking entities.

General advice

To avoid problems, the OCU gives the following general recommendations:

– Save the tenths and make photocopies of the front and back.

– In case of sharing, specify it in writing or on a durable medium.

– If you order or exchange whole tenths, you must pick them up and pay them before the draw.

– In case of loss or theft, report it to the authorities.

– If the tenth is damaged, it must be sent to the State Society Lotteries and State Gambling, which will determine if the prize can be collected. And if it is very unrecognizable, it will be the National Currency and Stamp Factory the one that is pronounced.

– The courts attend other tests to dictate the payment of the award: the fact that no one claims it, the analysis of the fragments or the testimonial of the seller.