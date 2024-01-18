After receiving the question, artificial intelligence provided a prediction on what it will look like Los Angeles in fifty years. Specifically in ChatGPT, the bot was asked that question and the answer was overwhelming. Although he clarified that in the period of that time unforeseen events could occur that radically change the city, an analysis was carried out based on seven axes that predict what will happen in the coming decades.

In recent years, the expansion of AI has been enormous and has allowed it to be put to all kinds of new uses. In this context, conversation bots became popular on social networks, which allow the user to ask questions and comments to an artificial intelligence and receive answers that could perfectly come from a conversation with another person. On this occasion, The device provided an analysis of what will happen to the city of California.

This is what Los Angeles will be like in the future, according to ChatGPT

At the beginning of its response, the AI ​​clarified that the complexity of the factors makes prediction difficult and that different unforeseen events can strongly modify the city. Despite this, He provided his analysis on the following points: population growth, sustainable development, climate change, technological innovation, changes in infrastructure, changes in urban planning, culture and society.

Regarding the first three items, Artificial intelligence pointed out that Los Angeles populations are expected to grow by 2073, exactly in fifty years. Furthermore, he added that, according to the line maintained by the city and the state of California, Strong environmental policies are expected to continue and that the topic has importance on the agenda.

Along the same lines, he highlighted the advancement of technology and the changes that this can bring both at the infrastructure level and in collaboration with planning. Finally, ChatGPT predicted a growth in the cultural and social scene and that this dimension will continue to give LA a differential