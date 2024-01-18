“The report highlights the importance of constant updating of the New Lea guarantee system, trying to ensure full significance of the data collected on the basis of which the mechanism, including reward, then operates in the distribution of the ministry's resources to Regions. Joint participation by the community and patient associations is necessary to create a flow of data that allows us to understand how the treatment of a disease like Multiple Sclerosis is evolving. Paolo Bandiera told Adnkronos Salute , director of General Affairs and Institutional Relations of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism), during the presentation of the report 'Evaluate well to guarantee equity' which was held in Rome.