The former editor-in-chief of the “Bild” newspaper has written his memoirs. “I was a picture” is the grandiose title. Luckily, this isn’t just a show-off book. Rather, it is good as a contemporary history of errors.

Interested in stories that tell history: Kai Diekmann, here in 2010 in the editorial office of the “Bild” newspaper Image: picture alliance / dpa

Es not much was missing and this book would never have been written. Then Kai Diekmann wouldn’t have had anything to tell. He would not have become the longest-serving editor-in-chief of the “Bild” newspaper, who is saying goodbye to his editorial staff and his “family” in December 2016, after sixteen years. “It was an honor,” he says, touched heavily, and bows his head.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for feuilleton online and “media”.

And then, when he’s already gone, “Terrier”, “Bohrer” and “Krawallheini” place their last scoop. “We have President Trump for you!!!” is the SMS. And indeed, Diekmann gets the interview with the new American president, who usually detests journalists: pure Trump, as the whole world will get to know him in the coming weeks. A bomb interview. What an exit. It doesn’t get any better than that. “When is the right time to leave? Now.”