Manuela Moreno and the relationship with Galliani: “I sent him to hell”

Manuela Moreno “responds” to Adriano Galliani, who spoke about their relationship in an interview: questioned by the radio broadcast A day as a sheepin fact, the journalist commented on the interview with Corriere della Sera.

In fact, the Monza manager recounted an anecdote about when he was in Ukraine to hire Shevchenko on behalf of Milan and was besieged by prostitutes who wanted to enter his hotel room.

“I spent the night on the phone with the woman I was in love with” declared Galliani, then revealing the name of his partner: “It was Manuela Moreno, the TV journalist. But then she left me ”.

“A hundred years have passed, he still talks about me, he has had a thousand wives in the meantime, this thing makes me laugh. I attended him in 1999, we saw each other for less than a year ”replied the journalist, commenting on the words of her ex.

Regarding the anecdote of the prostitutes, the journalist then stated: “She called me and said: they knock on me, what should I do? And I: but what do I know, barricaded. Maybe she wanted to be a little cool, I don’t know. Then when Sheva arrived in Milan we went to get him together”.

“Why is it over? We say the sinner and not the sin. I calmly sent him to hell, even if he then called me for three months and sang Renato Zero’s songs to me, from ‘Cercami’ to ‘Amico’. It was rather an omission, that’s why it’s over. He hadn’t told me one thing which I later found out, we were on vacation at the beach, I found out one thing I didn’t like so I packed my bags and said goodbye ”.

On what their relationship is currently, the Tg2 journalist replies: “We talk to each other from time to time and Adriano still plays a bit of the victim on this matter today”.