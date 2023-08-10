‘What is with my family is with me’: the last sentence of Fernando Villavicencio

Patricia Villavicenciothe sister of former candidate Fernando Villavicencio, gave statements to the Ecuadorian media after the murder of his brother on the afternoon of August 9.

“I was at the meeting. There was no police, I was behind him, because I was going to give him a hug and the last sentence he told us was: ‘what is with my family is with me'”, he assured in his speech.

(Keep reading: This is the moment of Fernando Villavicencio’s crime: they shoot when he gets into the car).

He also detailed that there was no security scheme to protect his brothernot during the campaign event and He denounced that his family is now the victim of threats.

“They killed democracy, they did not want the corruption to be exposed and now we, the family, are persecuted. But they won’t shut us up,” he said.

In addition, the woman blamed the Ecuadorian government for what happened and demanded answers. “Before the world and the country, I hold the national government responsible for the great crisis we are experiencing.”

He stressed that his brother He was recognized for being a good leader, for his courage and closeness to his family.

“If something happens to my family, we hold the government responsible,” concluded Patricia Villavicencio.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Keep reading