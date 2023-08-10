Thursday, August 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘What is with my family is with me’: the last sentence of Fernando Villavicencio

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in World
0
‘What is with my family is with me’: the last sentence of Fernando Villavicencio

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio.The Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, second in the vote intention polls, was assassinated this Wednesday during a shootout while he was carrying out a campaign event in a central sector of Quito, reported relatives of the candidate.

The Trade / Archive EL TIEMPO

She assures that both she and her family have threats.

Patricia Villavicenciothe sister of former candidate Fernando Villavicencio, gave statements to the Ecuadorian media after the murder of his brother on the afternoon of August 9.

“I was at the meeting. There was no police, I was behind him, because I was going to give him a hug and the last sentence he told us was: ‘what is with my family is with me'”, he assured in his speech.

(Keep reading: This is the moment of Fernando Villavicencio’s crime: they shoot when he gets into the car).

He also detailed that there was no security scheme to protect his brothernot during the campaign event and He denounced that his family is now the victim of threats.

“They killed democracy, they did not want the corruption to be exposed and now we, the family, are persecuted. But they won’t shut us up,” he said.

In addition, the woman blamed the Ecuadorian government for what happened and demanded answers. “Before the world and the country, I hold the national government responsible for the great crisis we are experiencing.”

He stressed that his brother He was recognized for being a good leader, for his courage and closeness to his family.

See also  Making Ukrainian victory possible

“If something happens to my family, we hold the government responsible,” concluded Patricia Villavicencio.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Keep reading

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#family #sentence #Fernando #Villavicencio

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The number of victims during the rally in Ecuador has increased

The number of victims during the rally in Ecuador has increased

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result