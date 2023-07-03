The controversy in football is always served when we talk about offside. It does not matter if there is technology involved or not, nobody is ever fully satisfied with what we have in current football, where it seems that the best solution available today is the semi-automatic offside, which a priori does not grant any type of error.
The problem is that it cannot be installed in all fields and that it has a very high cost, which is why Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal coach who now works at FIFA, has proposed a new normal that will begin to be implemented in lower categories with the objective of increasing the show, that there are more goals. Here we show it:
How the new offside would work
What the new norm is looking for is not having to be looking to the millimeter if a part of the body is advanced or not. What he is looking for is that he is completely detached from the defender, that is, if a player has a part of the body in line with the body of the last defender, it would not be offside. This would certainly be a boon for the forwards as they could play one step behind the defences. Soccer players like Mbappé could be much more deferential if they had that meter of advantage.
As we can see in this image, this move by the Spanish team where Jesús Navas breaks with that one meter advantage would not be punished as offside, but would be valid and could end in a goal. Without a doubt, it is a change that can change the football we knew forever. This is not the only new rule that is going to be applied, another one that is already being talked about is the time for celebrations when scoring a goal. It will always be added in injury time.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Wenger #Law #rule #revolutionize #offside
Leave a Reply