The Japanese company Sankei Digital announced the founding of HYPERREALa new Tokyo-based independent publisher that will aim to showcase “bold and unique” titles from Japan and the rest of Asia.

From Japan to the world. A new video game label that goes beyond the “game” with a transversal culture. HYPER REAL expands the possibilities of video games into reality.

Revolutionary – Games that overturn existing concepts.

– Games that overturn existing concepts. Extreme – Games with made with extraordinary passion.

– Games with made with extraordinary passion. Aesthetics – Unique and deeply artistic games.

– Unique and deeply artistic games. Leading – Progressive and innovative games.

HYPERREAL announced the first three upcoming titles, which will be officially shown at BitSummit Let’s Go!! from 14 to 16 July next.

34EVERLAST

Developers: Kanata Lab

Platforms: PC (Steam)

Exit date: TBA extension

“The end of all worlds is approaching”. In a classroom bathed in the setting sun, a girl declares that the world is about to end. The only means to survive is to destroy the “non-dying worlds” that exist parallel to this one. Two girls fight for their existence in a world on the brink of destruction. A cycle-based action adventure where the player’s actions determine everything.

Aojuji Hospital: Tokyo Eidolic Anatomy Division

Developers: Furoshiki Lab.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Exit date: TBA extension

A horror novel set in 1999 Japan. The protagonist gets involved in the enigmatic organization “Aojuji Hospital” after some accidents and comes across gruesome events caused by anomalies. He anxieties overflowing from a hellish oven, accidents caused by urban legends, folklore and blood curses – investigate the bodies of accidents through the “anatomy” and discover the truth!

Dome King Cabbage

Developers: cobysoft

Platforms: PC (Steam)

Exit date: TBA extension

A surreal and psychedelic visual novel set in the world of an RPG where monsters train. Grappling with his ability to perceive reality through the lens of an RPG, Mash, the protagonist, makes his way to a job interview for the enigmatic title of “Dome-King”. Dome-King Cabbage is a vibrant collection of psychedelic imagery, warbling rhythms and colorful stories that connect harmoniously through this singular vision.

Source: Sankei Digital Street Gematsu