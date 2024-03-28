Tarawih prayer is recommended, and it is better for a woman to pray it at home, and there is no harm for her to pray Tarawih prayer in the women’s prayer area in the mosque. According to the hadith of Ibn Omar, may God be pleased with them both, that the Messenger of God, peace and blessings of God be upon him, said: “Do not prevent your women from going to the mosques, for their homes are better for them.”