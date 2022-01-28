London Metropolitan Police, Scotland Yard admitted Friday that he had asked that a long-awaited, potentially explosive internal report for Boris Johnson, about the alleged illegal parties in Downing Street during lockdowns, make “minimum” mention of events that are the subject of police investigation.

This could give the controversial Prime Minister an important breath of fresh air, who is weighed down by the threat of an eventual motion of censure within his own Conservative Party due to this scandal.

Following the request of the police, the internal investigation must have a limited immediate publication or wait for the end of the official investigations to be disclosed in full.

But many Conservative MPs are nervously awaiting this report, by senior civil servant Sue Gray on Christmas celebrations, farewell drinks, garden parties and birthday cakes at the Prime Minister’s offices and official residence during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns, to decide whether or not to try to remove him from power.

Johnson promised to publish the text without any editing as soon as he receives it, as well as to appear before parliament to respond to it.

But his delivery, initially expected for last Wednesday, continues to be delayed, according to the press, due to doubts about what he can disclose after the police took action on the matter, announcing on Tuesday the opening of an investigation into possible crimes. to anti-covid laws.

“In relation to the events investigated by the police, we ask that a minimum reference be made in the report of the cabinet office”, the interdepartmental body on which the Sue Gray investigation depends, Scotland Yard acknowledged on Friday.

“We have been in permanent contact with the cabinet office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any damage to our investigation,” he said in a statement.

Police “did not ask to limit other events in the report, nor to delay its release,” he added. The British press no longer expects it to be published before next week.

Secretary of State for Technology Chris Philp told Sky News that Downing Street had not yet received it on Friday morning.

