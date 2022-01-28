Ukraine will be returned to the “bosom of the Slavs”, since Belarusians, Ukrainians and Russians are a Slavic brotherhood. This was announced on Friday, January 28, by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“It is important for the West to drown the Russian-Ukrainian brotherhood, our Slavic brotherhood, in blood. But we are native Slavic peoples, people from the same baptismal font. Our roots are from time immemorial, and this must be preserved no matter what it costs us,” Lukashenka said, addressing the people and parliament with a message.

According to him, “no matter how much someone wants it”, Ukraine will be returned to the bosom of the Slavs.

At the same time, as Lukashenka pointed out, Belarus will always build fraternal relations with Russia. At the same time, the country is ready to cooperate with the West, but only if the countries themselves want to develop relations without violating the sovereignty of Belarus and without forcing them to choose between them and Russia, he added.

Earlier, on December 23, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the progress in rapprochement between Russia and Belarus within the framework of the Union State. According to him, Lukashenka and his team are not easy negotiators, but the parties “have reached an understanding of how fast and what steps” to move towards further integration. Countries first need to synchronize legislation in the field of economy, the president said.

On November 4, a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State was held. Putin and Lukashenko discussed issues of further bilateral cooperation and signed an integration decree approving 28 union programs. This document, according to the Russian leader, was a serious step forward. Lukashenka, in turn, called the Union State a priority for Belarus, reports “Newspaper.Ru“.