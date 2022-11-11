And, as the British newspaper “The Independent” quoted the platform “Platformer” for news of the world of technology, Musk told his employees that bankruptcy is not excluded, at a meeting that took place on Thursday.
The Verge also noted that it obtained a recording of Musk saying, “We need to bring in more money than we spend. We’re not making it, and there is massive negative cash flow, so bankruptcy is not out of the question.”
Musk confirmed in his meeting that he “wanted a billion users on Twitter.”
“In order to achieve this goal, we have to think about how to get a lot of people on the platform. There are 8 billion people in the world, and if we don’t have at least a billion people on the platform, then our share is a very small percentage of users.”
Mask Decisions
- After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, the owner of Tesla made several surprising decisions.
- Musk has laid off nearly 50 percent of Twitter employees worldwide.
- Musk confirmed that “everyone who left the service was granted 3 months compensation, which is 50 percent more than the amount required by law.”
- Musk outlined Twitter’s strategy by saying, “Without significant subscription revenue, there is no good chance Twitter will survive the next economic downturn. We need to be close to half of our revenue from subscriptions.”
- On Saturday, Twitter began activating a monthly subscription for $ 8 to get the blue tick for verified accounts.
- Musk told Twitter employees, in his first email, that telecommuting is no longer allowed and that they are expected to be at their desks at least 40 hours a week, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.
