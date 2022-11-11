And, as the British newspaper “The Independent” quoted the platform “Platformer” for news of the world of technology, Musk told his employees that bankruptcy is not excluded, at a meeting that took place on Thursday.

The Verge also noted that it obtained a recording of Musk saying, “We need to bring in more money than we spend. We’re not making it, and there is massive negative cash flow, so bankruptcy is not out of the question.”

Musk confirmed in his meeting that he “wanted a billion users on Twitter.”

“In order to achieve this goal, we have to think about how to get a lot of people on the platform. There are 8 billion people in the world, and if we don’t have at least a billion people on the platform, then our share is a very small percentage of users.”

Mask Decisions

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, the owner of Tesla made several surprising decisions.

Musk has laid off nearly 50 percent of Twitter employees worldwide.