Web3 | Crypto winter is coming — HS Visio asked four startups what blockchain technology is really needed for.

After the hype, there is always a crash, but the patient ones will survive it, believe Finnish web3 and crypto startups. HS Visio asked four entrepreneurs why their technology is really needed.

Just now seems like a bad time to organize an event focused on web3 technology and cryptocurrencies. Crypto winter is raging in the industry.

It’s been a week of panic news with big virtual currency trading places in trouble. The values ​​of Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies have collapsed.