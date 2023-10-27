Luciana Fuster established herself as the winner of Miss Grand International 2023. Last Wednesday, October 25, the long-awaited grand finale of the beauty pageant took place in Vietnam. After two eliminatory series, the Peruvian model was among the last two finalists and won against the candidate from Myanmar, another of the favorites to win the crown. She seemed very excited, but she will not only get the sash and crown, there is a cash prize.

How was Luciana Fuster’s triumph in Miss Grand?

Before meeting the absolute winner of Miss Grand International 2023, there were moments of tension, as everyone was waiting to hear the name of the new beauty queen. But all this ended when the host of the gala gave the name of the Peruvian representative, Luciana Fusteras the new sovereign of the contest Mr. NawatThai businessman.

What is the millionaire prize that Luciana Fuster will win after winning Miss Grand?

In the program ‘América hoy’, at the beginning of October, there was talk about Luciana Fuster’s participation in the Miss Grand International 2023. In addition, the morning program had already revealed what would be the prize that the Peruvian model would win in the event of a triumph.

Brunella Horna said that Patricio Parodi’s girlfriend I would win 300,000 dollars in cash (a figure that in soles would be more than 1,000,000). It was explained that she would do social work throughout her reign. In addition, she would have sponsorships from different brands. Likewise, the influencer will stay to live in Vietnam to carry out the activities that correspond to her from now on.

What did Luciana Fuster say in her speech at Miss Grand 2023?

As part of the dynamics of beauty contest, the 5 finalists had to answer a question regarding the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas. The candidates had to mention which leader they would choose to speak to and what they would tell them about the current situation. This was what Luciana Fuster explained.

“These days, we live in constant conflicts and unfortunately war is something very difficult to stop. I would ask the president of Israel to take care of the nation because no one deserves to live in pain. There are many people dying every day, and the news we see is horrible. We must change our mind and our thinking. We can be a good society. Please release the hostages.”he said in English.

What did Luciana Fuster study to participate in Miss Grand International 2023?

For weeks, Luciana Fuster was focused on her preparation to have an adequate participation in the contest Miss Grand International 2023. However, it was not just about modeling classes to dazzle on the catwalk, but the influencer herself revealed that He had to take language classes to be able to communicate during his stay in Vietnam.

“I knew the basics, but I studied intensive English for six months to be able to defend myself and communicate, it was a full-time job,” he told the newspaper Trome. Without a doubt, this helped her interact with her classmates and other people on her trip to the pageant.

Luciana FusterHe studied languages ​​to have better communication on his trip to Vietnam. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Luciana Fuster

What functions will Luciana Fuster have after winning Miss Grand?

After obtaining the title of miss Grand International 2023, Luciana Fuster will have to carry out a series of activities as a beauty queen. She will assume the responsibility of traveling and promoting peace and the fight against war and violence in all its forms, following the campaign of this contest: “Stop the war and violence.”

Furthermore, according to Viviana Rivasplata, Luciana will have to live in Thailand for a year: “It (the pageant) changes her life completely, it will be based in Thailand, she will have contracts all over the world, all over Asia, they travel a lot.” and they work a lot,” he said.

Luciana Fuster posed with Mr. Nawat, owner of Miss Grand International. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

When will Luciana Fuster return to Peru after winning Miss Grand 2023?

Luciana Fuster took first place in the Miss Grand 2023. Now that she has won the crown, the model must take charge of a large number of contracts and responsibilities with the organization of the contest. This is how he made it known Jessica Newtonowner of the franchise Miss Grand in Peru, who assured that Patricio Parodi’s girlfriend will have to spend a long time outside of Peru to be able to represent the pageant in various parts of the world.

“I know that he has activities here (in Vietnam) until he leaves for Phuket (Thailand), where he will be for a week and, from the little I have seen of his schedule, I know that he has to be in London too and he has a tour of Asia. “She should be returning to Peru to visit in December,” Newton said.

Could Luciana Fuster go to Miss Universe?

The model Luciana Fuster won the Miss Grand International 2023, therefore she will be the new representative of said organization for two years, so she will have to move to Thailand to continue her reign. However, in the recent edition of ‘America Today’, she was Viviana Rivasplata and stated that the Peruvian influencer “will later go to Miss Universe.”

It should be remembered that Luciana could choose whether she wanted to compete in Miss Grand or Miss Universe, but she chose the former because she considered that the profile of the contest fit her personality. Rivasplata said that the new queen could be universal queen if she goes to the pageant “after two years, when he is released from the contract with Miss Grand.”

