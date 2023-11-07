The disappearance of a Colombian family At the end of October in Mexico, the spotlight was placed on the city of Calerain the state of Zacatecas, raising questions about security in the region. The family of five, made up of two adults and three minors, had begun their trip from Mexico City to Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States.

According to the government of Zacatecas, the trip began on October 26, and the last recorded location of the family, according to the search files, was in the municipality of Calera, on October 27. This town is a municipality located in the central-west of Mexico, and its municipal seat is the city of Calera de Víctor Rosales, the fifth most populated city in the state.

Zacatecas It is a state rich in history and culture, known for its silver mines, colonial buildings and traditional festivals. However, in terms of crime levels, both Calera and the state have experienced relatively high homicide rates.

According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (IN ITS), in 2022, the homicide rate in Calera was 100 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the homicide rate in the state of Zacatecas was 65 per 100,000 inhabitants. These figures exceed the national homicide rate in Mexico, which stands at 29 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Despite insecurity problems, Zacatecas is one of the main tourist cities in central-western Mexico.

Calera, Zacatecas, a city with tourist attractions

Despite these security challengesBoth Calera and Zacatecas have much to offer visitors looking to explore the cultural and natural wealth of the region.. In Calera, for example, the Birria Festival, a tribute to this traditional Mexican dish made with beef. Furthermore, due to its historical production of lime, to which it owes its name, it is part of the Silver Route, a tourist experience that tours the mining towns of Zacatecas.

In Zacatecas, the historic center of the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its colonial architecture and cobblestone streets. The El Edén mine, one of the largest and most beautiful in Mexico, is another attraction in the region. In addition, Cerro de la Bufa provides an impressive panoramic view of the city.

Visitors should take precautions and be alert, especially in areas with higher homicide rates. Despite these challenges, the region offers unique experiences for those who wish to explore its cultural heritage, natural beauty and rich history.