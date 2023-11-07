Russian traumatologist-orthopaedist Andrej Volna and his family went to Ukraine to treat wounded soldiers from the Ukrainian army. He and his family members cannot and do not want to return to Russia. “I have difficulty with fellow countrymen who deliberately look away.”
Joost Bosman
Latest update:
18:57
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Russian #doctor #helps #wounded #Ukrainian #soldiers #difficulty #compatriots #consciously