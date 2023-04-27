Haaland scored the fourth goal for the hosts when the meeting was taking his last breath at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

According to the “Squaka” statistics network, Haaland raised his score to 33 goals this season, and is now only two goals away, in order to become the historic scorer of the “Premier League” during one season, the title held by the English duo Andy Cole and Alan Shearer (34 goals).

The Norwegian star broke the number of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the current Liverpool winger, who also scored 32 goals during the season (2017-2018).

Haaland had broken another record for the Egyptian star during the Manchester City match against Bayern Munich (3-0) in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, by scoring the third goal for his team and the 45th during the current season.

According to the “Opta” website for numbers and statistics, the Norwegian striker became the most goals-scoring player for a team from the English Premier League in one season in various tournaments, during the “Premier League” era, with 45 goals, surpassing the Dutch duo Ruud van Nistelrooy, the former star of Manchester United (2002-2003). ), and star Mohamed Salah, the current Liverpool winger (2017-2018), with 44 goals each.

Haaland scored the 21st goal at Al-Ittihad Stadium, equaling the number of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Torres (Liverpool) with the number of goals scored on his team’s land.

Erling Haaland is at the top of the league’s top scorer, with a difference of 9 goals in front of his runner-up, the English star Harry Kane, who has scored 24 goals so far, and followed them in third place, the other Englishman, Evan Tony, striker of Brentford, with 19 goals.