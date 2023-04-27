“Edoardo. The intruder among the Lambs”. The author Marco Bernardini ad Business: “The Lawyer? He was insensitive”

“His true photography too often filtered and deformed by the machine of lies or even just by gossip”. We are talking about Edward Agnellieldest son of the lawyer and protagonist of the new book by Marco Bernardini, “Edward. The intruder among the Lambs”. Because this was, in the end, Edoardo: not only and not so much the designated heir by birth of one of the most powerful men who contributed to making Italy a competitive nation. But a “generous and unfortunate prince”, naive and tragic at the same time, who dreamed of an enlightened factory and a power based on solidarity. But in which “the seeds of the evil of living grow. Up to suffocate him; until that definitive leap into the void on November 15, 2000, the most self-punishing and unjust act that could exist”.

Business publishes a preview of the Introduction to the bookand just talks with Marco Bernardinisports journalist and writer and more, television writer for Sky and La7, who was linked by a fraternal friendship with Edoardo Agnelli.

Why publish a book on Edoardo Agnelli so many years after his death? Doesn’t his story belong to the past now?

For two basic reasons. The first, my promise to Edoardo, with whom I had an authentic friendship, made up not only of heartfelt exchanges and gifts, such as the Sellerio book box that he adored. A promise born when he begged me saying: “If it ever happens to you, he will tell something about me”. But the real purpose of the book is, above all, to do justice to the figure of Edward. A character misunderstood even after his death as he was not understood during his short life. Fifteen years, from the day of his return to Italy from the United States, where he had graduated, until that of the last flight to heaven, lived in parallel and in solidarity to the point of feeling the irrepressible need to tell it for the man who really was and was. Beyond the hedge of banality and superficiality of manners. He with all his mostly innocent flaws and full of things to donate, especially to the fragile and the damned of the Earth.

Subscribe to the newsletter

