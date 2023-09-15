The Russian government declared on Friday satisfied with the progress of the investigation into the plane crash in which the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died.although no explanation has been given more than three weeks after the incident.

“We do not consider at all” that the investigation is too slow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at his daily news conference. “It is not a simple investigation, it is not a simple incident, and that is why commenting is totally premature,” he argued.

Prigozhin had fallen into disgrace and was considered a traitor by Russian President Vladimir Putin.for having orchestrated a mutiny on June 23.

Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhi.

Two months later, He died along with his top lieutenants in the crash of his private plane.

Ukraine and its Western allies suspect revenge by Moscowwhich rejects it although until now it has not explained the causes of the downing of the plane, which was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg.

The aircraft’s black boxes were found almost immediately. Russian investigators have not said whether they are focusing on the possibility of murder, a technical problem or human error.and the only investigation opened so far refers to violations of air safety regulations.

AFP