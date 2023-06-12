The Weeknd returns to acting with his character in the series that he also produces with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson for HBO Max, entitled ‘the idol‘, where Lily-Rose Depp is the protagonist.

The new series has unleashed a whole controversy due to its history, its cast and even the performances, however, it has become quite an attraction for subscribers to the streaming platform and everyone is talking about it.

What is ‘The Idol’ about?

The Serie ‘the idol‘ tells the story of a young female pop star who, falling in love with the owner of one of the most exclusive clubs in Los Angeles, and leader of a modern cult, ends up with a drastic change in her life.

The cast also includes names like Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

Where to see ‘The Idol’, The Weeknd’s series?

The series ‘The Idol’, of The Weekndpremiered in HBO Max, now also known simply as Max. The 6 episodes of the series will premiere every Sunday through the streaming platform.

