













Starfield: Control and collection headphones are now on sale

In fact, the Xbox Fan Fest in Mexico City exhibited and made it possible to see the headphones and the special edition control of Starfield. You can take a look at them below:

Source: TierraGamer – Xbox Fan Fest, Mexico City.

Source: TierraGamer – Xbox Fan Fest, Mexico City.

Both items come in a very bright white color, have a kind of flag of four colors and red details. The colors that work as the most predominant details are red and silver. matte, which resembles a kind of gray. They have all the essence of Starfield.

wireless control of Starfield It also has details that resemble the controls of a ship, these are drawn with faint gray lines.

On the other hand, hearing aids Starfield They also have their distinctive touch, from the pads that are very round and have engravings, like the control, spaceship controls signs.

Source: Xbox

The special edition delivery of peripherals will help you get even more settled in your galactic adventure full of possibilities.

We recommend: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty reveals its release date and new advance

How much will Starfield Special Edition Control Headphones cost?

The control costs 79.99 USD, you can get it here.

The headphones are priced at $124.99 USD.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.