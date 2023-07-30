Chain Cinemark It is one of the most popular in Peru. This company has 14 offices that are distributed in 6 provinces, among them, Lima is where it has the most presence (8 locations). However, not in all establishments the ticket prices are the same, and you may find that they offer tickets from S/5.90.

For this reason, as this last month we have had the premiere of highly anticipated films, such as ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, as well as the special ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ and other films that are still on the billboard, we will give you all the information you need to see some of these films with a special price.

What is the Cinemark that offers the cheapest ticket?

These are the Cinemark promotions that offer the cheapest tickets. Photo: composition LR/Cinemark

With tickets from S/5.90, the headquarters of Cinemark with this price, the cheapest of all its stores, It is located in the city of Huánuco. However, the only movie available for this promotion is ‘Items’, in the function of 3.30 pm Then, the second cinema of this top is in Arequipa, in Lambramani park, where the cost is S/6.50 for the same animated tape.

On the other hand, if you are a fan of horror and, above all, of ‘The night of the devil’, you will be able to see the fifth installment of this saga in the cinema at only S/9.50 the entrance, but only at the following Cinemark venues: Megaplaza, Bellavista and Plaza Lima Sur.

What other promotions does Cinemark offer?

In addition to ticket discounts that exclusively apply to shows before 6:30 p.m., Cinemark also has online promotions of up to 50% less, but only in Lima venues: Angamos, Jockey Plaza, Plaza Lima Sur, San Miguel, MegaPlaza, Bellavista and Comas. It is important to emphasize that this is only valid for films that are not blocked by the distributor, among them are ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (from S/6.00), ‘Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts’ (from S/6.00), ‘Elementos’ (from S/15.02), ‘Mission Impossible 7’ (from S/15.02) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (from S/15.02).

However, to the surprise of the public and fans of the Mattel doll, ‘Barbie’ will enter this group from the July 31st.

The movie ‘Barbie’ will be available in Cinemark’s offers from July 31. Photo: Cinemark

In which departments of Peru is Cinemark located?

Most of its headquarters are in Lima, but Cinemark also has stores in the following departments of Peru:

Arequipa (2)

Huancayo (1)

Huanuco (1)

Piura (1)

Trujillo (1).

What are the Cinemark offices in Lima?

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinermak Mallplaza Bellavista

Cinemark Mallplaza Comas

Cinemark Megaplaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima South

Cinemark San Miguel

