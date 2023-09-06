If it’s about action movie actors, Bruce Willis is definitely one of the first that comes to mind. The well-remembered protagonist of the famous ‘Die Hard’ saga marked a milestone in the aforementioned film genre, which became very popular in the 80s and 90s. For this reason, it causes a pleasant sensation that one of his latest films was find at the top of Top 10 most watched on Netflix in Peru.

Do you want to know which movie is mentioned? In this note we will tell you all the details so that you can enjoy one of the most recent works of the American actor.

What is the name of the Bruce Willis movie, which leads on Netflix?

The most popular film currently on the aforementioned streaming platform is ‘Out of justice’either ‘Out of Death’, by its original name in English. In it, Willis plays the recently retired police officer Jack Harris, who lost his wife to cancer, motivating him to head to a cabin, located in the mountains, owned by his niece, to overcome the loss. her.

This film, which was directed by Mike Burns, has a duration of 96 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 36 minutes, and raised a total of US$95,813 million, which were obtained entirely internationally, since the footage It was not released on American soil.

Where to see ‘Out of justice’ ONLINE?

‘Out of justice’, an action tape that premiered on July 16, 2023, is available in a digital version for rent or purchase, on pages such as Google Play, Amazon and Apple TV. However, you can also enjoy the movie in streaming, since it is available on the streaming platform. Netflixin which it ranks first in the top 10 most watched feature films in Peru.

To see 'Out of Justice' in streaming, you just have to access Netflix with your account.

What is ‘Out of Justice’ about?

“Shannon goes on a mountain escape to scatter her father’s ashes, but once there, she sees a police officer kill a drug dealer after an argument. The agent chases her and asks for reinforcements from her cousin and her uncle, other corrupt police officers. They catch her from her and are about to kill her when Jack, who is a recently retired Cincinnati cop who has gone away for the weekend to a nearby cabin, overhears everything and saves her from her. Together, Jack and Shannon have to face the corrupt policemen and get enough evidence to incriminate them,” says the official synopsis of the film, starring Bruce Willis.

Jaime King shares the lead role with Willis in ‘Out of Justice’. Photo: Vertical Entertainment

This is the cast of ‘Out of Justice’