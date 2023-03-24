When visiting a movie theater, it is common for many people to spend a long time choosing the seat that allows them to see the movie better. Although most opt ​​for rear seats or those in the middle, these would not be the most appropriate to enjoy the sound effects and good viewing of a film, according to some experts.

It should be emphasized that, with respect to the sound, the technicians calibrate each room using microphones located at different points. The objective of this work is to ensure that the auditory effects are heard in the same way from any seat in the room. However, due to physics, “some seats have better sound than others,” engineer Steve Martz said in an interview with Vulture.

What is the best seat in a movie theater?

Taking into account that there are movie theaters of various sizes and shapes, it is difficult to establish the exact place where the best seat is located. However, specialists say that in general terms this seat is two-thirds of the bisector of the room; that is, if said space has 18 rows, the best seat will be in the middle of row 12.

This theory is supported by Joe Muto, chief projectionist at Nitehawk Cinemas, who says that it is always better to sit in the center of the screen. “This way, your eyes are more centralized and don’t struggle to pick up things on the left or right side of the image,” he told the magazine. Popsci.

Location of the best seats in a cinema. Photo: GoBiz

Normally, these rows are usually the first to be sold, since, with respect to the image, the ones in the middle have a more symmetrical view and thus you can calmly watch the film without having to try to accommodate your head back, as it happens in the first rows.