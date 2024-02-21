retinolconsidered one of the most prominent anti-aging ingredients by dermatologists, has earned an invaluable reputation in skin care. Its key function lies in complementing the skin surface renewal process, visibly reducing age spots, improving skin texture and playing a role Preventive against the appearance of expression lines and wrinkles.

However, professionals insist on the need to avoid the indiscriminate application of the retinol, underlining the importance of qualified advice, that is, a dermatologist. Using it without knowing the appropriate dosage for your skin type and without understanding when is the optimal time to start its use can be counterproductive.

If you experience any skin discomfort during the first applications, it is advisable to distribute its use on several occasions until the skin adapts. Likewise, contact with the eyes should be avoided to prevent irritation.

The Application of retinol follows a gradual process, starting with lower concentrations to evaluate skin response. Although this process may require patience, its consistent use, proven over time, is considered one of the few effective ways to improve skin texture and slow down the progression of signs of aging.

Between the retinol's remarkable skin-transforming abilitiesthey stand out:

– Increased cell renewal: Facilitates the cell renewal process, contributing to fresher and rejuvenated skin.

– Stimulation of collagen and elastin production: Promotes skin elasticity and firmness by enhancing the production of these fundamental proteins.

– Treatment of uneven complexion tone: Addresses uneven pigmentation, providing a more even and radiant skin tone.

Despite the significant benefits of retinol, it is crucial to recognize some possible side effects. The skin irritation is the main problem being more pronounced in sensitive skin or with low tolerance to retinoids, especially if professional recommendations have not been followed or a gradual introduction into the cosmetic routine has not been carried out.

However, innovative technology has been developed, such as microsponges, that seek to transport retinol in a way that minimizes the risk of irritation associated with this active ingredient, but it is important to emphasize the importance of A dermatologist's guide to the use of retinol.

(With information from Neutrogena and Cantabria Labs)