After Simone Giordano, Andrea Pirlo also recovers Petar Stojanovic. The Slovenian full-back, who was struggling with adductor discomfort at the beginning of the week, carried out the entire training session with his teammates in Bogliasco this morning and is now available for the Cosenza match scheduled for Friday evening.

Estanis Pedrola also met again in the group, even if only for the warm-up, together with Fabio Borini and Andrea Conti with whom he continued training with a differentiated programme. Individual paths for Sebastiano Esposito and Nicola Murru; therapies for Matteo Ricci; post-operative course for Ronaldo Vieira.

Tomorrow, Thursday, morning finishing at Mugnaini before departure on the charter flight to Calabria.