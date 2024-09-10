His full name is PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-based upscaling system that delivers sharper, more detailed images. This technology is compared to the NVIDIA DLSS, as it uses machine learning to improve the graphic quality of games, allowing a 4K and 60 FPS experience, with improved ray tracing.

One of the great advantages of PSSR is that it doesn’t require any additional patches for existing games. Players will reportedly notice automatic improvements to titles in their library without the need for updates. Additionally, it will allow games that originally run at 1080p to be upscaled to 4K with smoother performance. The channel Digital Foundry He noted that this feature is “potentially incredible” due to its ability to improve graphics and increase frames per second.

Mark Cerny, PS5 lead architect, commented that users can expect “impressive graphics at high frame rates,” thanks to PSSR and the new PS5 Pro Game BoostThe latter will also be applied to more than 8,500 PS4 games, improving their performance on the new console. It is also designed to optimize PlayStation VR2 games in the future, improving the experience.

Lastly, players will see a new tag called “PS5 Pro Enhanced” in titles that have received patches to take advantage of the console’s enhanced capabilities. This indicates that games will offer higher resolutions and higher FPS rates, making the PS5 Pro an even more powerful platform for next-gen gaming.

Remember that the console goes on sale on November 7th.

Via: CNET