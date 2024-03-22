the announcement that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is being treated for cancer It shook a country that was wondering about his condition and dispelled many of the doubts that existed about his health, although it also left some questions.

Therefore, we leave you a key guide on what is known and what is not known so far about the illness of the wife of the heir to the British crown, William.

What the video of the Princess of Wales revealed

The princess's message in a video makes it clear that after undergoing surgery on January 16, the tests showed that “there had been cancer” and that the doctors have recommended that she undergo “preventive chemotherapy.”

Do you know the type of cancer you have?

Kensington Palace – the official residence of the Princes of Wales – firmly maintains that will not reveal private medical information about the princess, and asks that there be no speculation about what type of cancer nor what stage it was in.

How is Kate's health?

“I'm doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal,” Kate said in her message.

Treatment Chemotherapy began “at the end of February,” according to a Kensington spokesperson, who added that the princess is on “the road to recovery.”

Do you know what type of treatment they are doing?

The treatment, which takes place at an undisclosed location, will last until doctors consider it and the schedule will not be made public.

“In choosing medical care providers for the princess, her medical team has taken into account a number of factors. These include which specialists are most appropriate for her illness, and the potential impact on other patients or resources ( …), and the privacy and security of His Royal Highness,” the spokesperson added.

William's sudden absence from religious service was due to the situation

William's sudden absence from a church service in Windsor by his godfather, Constantine of Greece, which at the time was attributed only to “personal reasons”, was due to Kate having just received the diagnosis.

When did the princes of Wales learn the news?

It was February 27th. Today it is also known that she and William wanted to wait to make it public until they felt it was most appropriate for their family.

Specifically, they understood that this moment, when their three children (George, Charloette and Luis) have already started their Easter holidays, was the most appropriate to spread the word about the princess's illness.

First they waited for Kate came to terms with the diagnosis and recovered from the operation, and they subsequently focused on how to convey the news to their children. in the best way.

Does anyone know when Kate will be able to resume her public agenda?

Kensington Palace will inform “when the time is right” of the Princess of Wales's return to public activities. “The princess will return to her public duties when her medical team gives her the go-ahead. She is in good spirits and focused on a full recovery,” the spokesperson said.

Just because you are able to participate in a one-off event at the beginning of your treatment will not necessarily mean that you have returned to normal public activity.

How is the relationship between William and Kate?

In her video, Kate highlighted in the video the “great source of comfort and tranquility” that having her husband William by her side has brought her. The spiral of rumors that Kate's absence unleashed often focused on the couple's alleged marital problems.and Kensington admits that it has been a very difficult period for the family.

Despite this, William is very grateful for the people's response and remains focused on his wife and children, while trying to combine it with his commitments as heir to the Crown, especially during the time when his father, the King Charles III, also remains on sick leave due to another cancer. The prince plans to resume his agenda when the children return to school after the Easter holidays.

