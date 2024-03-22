Grand Theft Auto 6 It is one of the most anticipated games of the moment. After the release of the successful fifth installment in 2013, audiences have been awaiting the arrival of the next title in Rockstar's acclaimed series. However, a new report has revealed that fans would have to wait even longer, since there is talk of a delay that would move the release date of GTA 6 until 2026.

So far, the plan is that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available sometime in 2025, with reports indicating that the title would reach our hands in the first months of the following year. However, Kotaku has revealed that Rockstar officials are concerned, pointing out that development is not progressing as expectedso the possibility of launching this title until 2026 is being discussed internally.

According to Kotaku sources, who have remained anonymous to avoid problems, Multiple release dates are currently being considered for this title.. Although the plan for some continues to be the first months of 2025, others have indicated that Grand Theft Auto 6 It could arrive in the spring of next year. However, others have mentioned that, due to slow development, this delivery would be available until the fall of 2025. As if that were not enough, the possibility of a delay until some point in 2026 has not been completely ruled out.

Let us remember that a few weeks ago it was announced that Rockstar required its employees to return to work five days a week in the office, a decision that was not liked by the employees. Although this measure was taken mainly to prevent the leak of information, something that has affected this development for a couple of years, It has also been mentioned that this is a measure to solve the slow development that is being talked about internally..

Employees fear this means crunch, a practice that Rockstar was slowly moving away from, be resumed to fulfill the promise of 2025. However, in the event that Grand Theft Auto 6 be delayed until 2026, this would not mean that overtime is eliminated, but rather that there is still a risk that 100-hour days per week will once again become a standard in the company.

At the moment there is no official information from Rockstarand the public plan continues to be to launch Grand Theft Auto 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2025, with no PC version currently. On related topics, GTA 6 breaks new record on YouTube. Similarly, Grand Theft Auto 6 it wouldn't run at 60fps on PS5 Pro.

The delay of Grand Theft Auto 6 It would be a big problem for Rockstar, which would mainly affect the employees. Likewise, this once again makes clear the problems that AAA development has today. As experience grows, more time is needed, something that investors and managers never seem to take into consideration.

Via: Kotaku