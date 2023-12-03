The Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office investigates the murder in Paris of a tourist of German and Filipino nationality, committed this Saturday by a French man booked for Islamism and with psychiatric problemswhich also injured two other people.

The attacker, Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoaba 26-year-old Frenchman, was arrested after the events.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (Pnat) opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist activity and for illicit criminal terrorist association.

Three other people close to him were also detained, the Pnat indicated this Sunday. The anti-terrorist prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, will hold a press conference this Sunday afternoon, according to the same source.

There will also be an afternoon security meeting with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

The events took place this Saturday around 9 pm local time, near the Bir Hakeim bridge, a place highly frequented by tourists due to its proximity to the Eiffel Tower. The attacker first stabbed a 23-year-old tourist with dual German and Filipino nationality..

After the man died, the young man “attacked the wife of this German tourist,” but a “taxi driver who saw the scene” allowed him to be saved, said French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

Ich bin bestürzt über die terroristische Attacke in Paris, bei der ein Deutscher getötet und mehrere Menschen verletzt wurden. Unsere Gedanken sind bei den Verletzten, Familien und Freunden der Opfer. Wieder wird klar, warum wir uns Hass und Terror entschlossen entgegen stellen. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) December 3, 2023

Shortly afterwards he attacked two other people with a hammer, one of 66 years of British nationality and another of France, aged 60, whose lives are not in danger, according to the Pnat.

The murder triggered a wave of reactions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared himself “dismayed” this Sunday “by the terrorist attack in Paris that killed a German and injured several people,” in a message published on X.

“We will not give in to terrorism,” declared French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his “condolences to the family and friends of the German citizen” and wrote in X that his “thoughts” were with the injured.

This Sunday morning, Tourists strolled quietly at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. Some had not found out what had happened, while others assured AFP that they were not worried for their safety.

Investigation of the case in mediations of the Eiffel Tower

Claim



The attacker, who had already been booked for radical Islamic activities and psychiatric problems, shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“Allah is great”) before being arrested, police sources said.

The aggressor reportedly told the agents that “he could no longer bear” seeing Muslims die “in both Afghanistan and Palestine”declared the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin.

He would also have expressed his discomfort with “what was happening in Gaza” and that France was “complicit in what Israel was doing” there, according to the minister.

Investigators will study the medical follow-up of the perpetrator, a man with a “very unstable and easily influenced profile,” a security source told AFP.

The Minister of Health, Aurélien Rousseau, specified this Sunday that The attacker was undergoing psychiatric “monitoring”, but was not hospitalized.

The intelligence services had already arrested the attacker in 2016 for preparing a violent action in the business district of La Défense, in the west of Paris, according to a police source.

The same source told AFP that he had been sentenced to five years in prison and released after four years in prison.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab, who lived with his parents in the suburbs of the capital, published a video on his social networks in which he claimed responsibility for the attack, police and security sources confirmed to AFP.

In the recording, he refers to “current events, the government, the murder of innocent Muslims”detailed the security source.

Investigators do not know for now the date on which the video was recorded, but they assure that it was published “simultaneously” with the event, he added.

The attack comes less than two months after the murder of a teacher in Arras, northern France, which raised the attack alert level to the highest level in the system.

It also comes eight months before the Paris Olympics.

AFP