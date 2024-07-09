Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc is the latest installment of the popular manga and anime Kinnikuman.

Created by the artist duo known as Yudetama, Kinnikuman is a cultural phenomenon in Japan since its debut in 1979. The series combines elements of action, comedy and professional wrestling, following the adventures of Kinnikuman (also known as Suguru Kinniku), a clumsy superhero who must prove his worth as the rightful heir to the throne of the planet Kinniku.

The arc Perfect Origin focuses on the origin stories and backstories of the main characters, providing deeper insight into their motivations and internal conflicts. This arc has been highly anticipated by fans due to its promise of revealing important secrets and expanding the universe of this series.

Likewise, this new anime also fulfills the task of celebrating the 45th anniversary of this work that has several adaptations in anime, manga, video games and much more.

So we’re going to tell you what this series is about, especially if you’re a fan of the characters.

What you need to know about Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin

Where can I watch the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin anime?

The anime Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc It can be watched on several popular streaming platforms in Japan such as Bandai Channel, Hulu, Prime Video and more. However, the official home of this anime, where it can technically be watched in various parts of the world and with subtitles is Netflix.

How often does a new episode come out?

The episodes of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc are released on a weekly basis. This follows the tradition of most anime, which tend to release new episodes on a weekly cycle to keep viewers hooked and allow for constant plot development.

Every Monday we will have a new episode of this series that many fans have been waiting for since it was announced. At the time of writing this article we already have episode 0. The second episode will arrive on July 15.

Episode 0 tells us about Kinnikuman, who defeated his greatest enemy, Super Phoenix, and inherited the Kinniku throne, he was supposed to have returned to his home planet… However, just as he was about to marry Bibinba, for some reason, he returned to Earth.

His destination is Kinniku House in Den-en-chōfu, Tokyo, a familiar place. His former comrades have gathered there. As Kinnikuman and his comrade Terryman conduct “serious training” disguised as a wedding celebration, they reminisce about their first encounters and nostalgic days of intense battles.

What time are new episodes released?

New episodes of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc are released at 23:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time). For viewers in other regions, this translates to different times:

Mexico: 8:30 am

Pacific: 7:30 am

East: 9:30 am

It’s important to check the specific release time on the streaming platform you’re using, as there may be slight variations.

